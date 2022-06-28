Sign up
241 / 365
Woodstork's footwork
Relaxing on the boardwalk. Their feet are so different looking. It is a hot and quiet day today.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
6
4
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
28th June 2022 8:15am
woodstork
KazzaMazoo
Both fascinating and creepy, but I like it.
July 2nd, 2022
Annie D
ace
I so love your PoV here - what a fabulous image!
July 2nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Very scaly and cool capture.
July 2nd, 2022
Jaap Meijer
Nice detail!
July 2nd, 2022
Carol M
Awesome!!!
July 2nd, 2022
Babs
ace
Wow, fantastic, fav
July 2nd, 2022
