Woodstork's footwork by dutchothotmailcom
241 / 365

Woodstork's footwork

Relaxing on the boardwalk. Their feet are so different looking. It is a hot and quiet day today.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Esther Rosenberg

I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
KazzaMazoo
Both fascinating and creepy, but I like it.
July 2nd, 2022  
Annie D ace
I so love your PoV here - what a fabulous image!
July 2nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Very scaly and cool capture.
July 2nd, 2022  
Jaap Meijer
Nice detail!
July 2nd, 2022  
Carol M
Awesome!!!
July 2nd, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow, fantastic, fav
July 2nd, 2022  
