244 / 365
A tiny flower power in the park
Had some more fun with my macro lens. Yay caught up.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
2
2
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
609
photos
183
followers
107
following
66% complete
View this month »
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
28th June 2022 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
July 2nd, 2022
George
ace
Beautiful hues. Well done on catching up.
July 2nd, 2022
