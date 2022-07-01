Previous
A tiny flower power in the park by dutchothotmailcom
244 / 365

A tiny flower power in the park

Had some more fun with my macro lens. Yay caught up.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Esther Rosenberg

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
July 2nd, 2022  
George ace
Beautiful hues. Well done on catching up.
July 2nd, 2022  
