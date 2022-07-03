Previous
Thirsty bee on sunflower by dutchothotmailcom
Thirsty bee on sunflower

This is taken at a butterfly garden section inside a huge recreational park. Last year it was kept beautifully. This year not so much. Still a great place for a quick walk and capture some critters.
3rd July 2022

Esther Rosenberg

Diane ace
Sheltering from the storm? Great shot!
July 4th, 2022  
