248 / 365
Unfolding
I really should start learning names of plants and flowers I am posting. Anyway, continuing the macro flower shots. If anyone knows the name, don't hold back ;)
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Views
6
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
4th July 2022 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
buds
