252 / 365
Spider at work
When I arrived at the same spider after round 2 around the garden, the spider moved up and ready to make the web across.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
8th July 2022 4:35pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
spider
KazzaMazoo
I normally avoid spider pics but this is just gorgeous 🌸🕷
July 10th, 2022
Taffy
ace
A gorgeous image of the spider in context. It's so elegant looking as it stretches toward the flower.
July 10th, 2022
