253 / 365
Snoozing frog
It is hot and humid and the leaf brings a little shade. Perfect spot for a Sunday afternoon snooze.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
5
2
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
618
photos
184
followers
109
following
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th July 2022 4:53pm
Tags
frog
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
Cool find and capture!
July 11th, 2022
Babs
ace
Aw he is so sweet.
July 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
Cute little thing nestled well in that leaf.
July 11th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Not much shade for sure poor thing
July 11th, 2022
amyK
ace
Cute find
July 11th, 2022
