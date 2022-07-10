Previous
Snoozing frog by dutchothotmailcom
253 / 365

Snoozing frog

It is hot and humid and the leaf brings a little shade. Perfect spot for a Sunday afternoon snooze.
10th July 2022

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​
Cool find and capture!
July 11th, 2022  
Babs
Aw he is so sweet.
July 11th, 2022  
Mags
Cute little thing nestled well in that leaf.
July 11th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger
Not much shade for sure poor thing
July 11th, 2022  
amyK
Cute find
July 11th, 2022  
