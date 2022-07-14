Previous
Gotta dig deep for this one. by dutchothotmailcom
257 / 365

Gotta dig deep for this one.

I see so many bees but less dragonflies this summer. I have little time due to work, so it seems to be a week of bee shots.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

