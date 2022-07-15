Previous
Serious look from Mr. Owl by dutchothotmailcom
Serious look from Mr. Owl

I stayed a couple of minutes staring at this owl. Mr. Owl won. Love their expressions they make with their posture and eyes.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Esther Rosenberg

Wonderful Burrowing Owl capture!
July 16th, 2022  
Awesome capture. Sure would like to see some of these around.
July 16th, 2022  
