258 / 365
Serious look from Mr. Owl
I stayed a couple of minutes staring at this owl. Mr. Owl won. Love their expressions they make with their posture and eyes.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
2
1
Esther Rosenberg
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
623
photos
185
followers
109
following
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
15th July 2022 5:37pm
owl
burrowing
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful Burrowing Owl capture!
July 16th, 2022
Rick
Awesome capture. Sure would like to see some of these around.
July 16th, 2022
