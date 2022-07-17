Previous
Next
A visit from a damselfly by dutchothotmailcom
260 / 365

A visit from a damselfly

It landed a little bit too high on this leaf in my front yard, so I took a small step stool to snap this photo.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
The colors are so eye-catching together
July 18th, 2022  
Cathy
Perfectly composed! Lovely colors!!!
July 18th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful color!
July 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise