Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
260 / 365
A visit from a damselfly
It landed a little bit too high on this leaf in my front yard, so I took a small step stool to snap this photo.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
625
photos
186
followers
109
following
71% complete
View this month »
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
17th July 2022 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
The colors are so eye-catching together
July 18th, 2022
Cathy
Perfectly composed! Lovely colors!!!
July 18th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful color!
July 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close