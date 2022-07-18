Previous
"the boss" by dutchothotmailcom
"the boss"

I walked to my parked bike after making a round around the nest side. I packed up my camera, turned around and guess “hoo hoo" flew behind me. Gotta laugh and love it when they make a statement.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Rick ace
Awesome capture. Nice when they fly in like that.
July 19th, 2022  
