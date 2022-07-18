Sign up
261 / 365
"the boss"
I walked to my parked bike after making a round around the nest side. I packed up my camera, turned around and guess “hoo hoo" flew behind me. Gotta laugh and love it when they make a statement.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
1
1
Esther Rosenberg
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
17th July 2022 8:46am
Tags
owl
burrowing
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. Nice when they fly in like that.
July 19th, 2022
