262 / 365
Just hanging out
Sat there quietly, this cute little thing.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
19th July 2022 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Allison Maltese
ace
This is such a beautiful sweet shot. I love the green tones as well.
July 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
I just adore this!
July 20th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
July 20th, 2022
