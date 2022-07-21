Previous
Next
Double dipping by dutchothotmailcom
264 / 365

Double dipping

Work is in my way for photography. A quick stop back at the sectionof the butterfly garden to find more bees. Lately I see bees or frogs lol....I do see more critters but then my shots are not as good :) So here another bee shot
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
Beautiful! The detail is extraordinary.
July 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise