264 / 365
Double dipping
Work is in my way for photography. A quick stop back at the sectionof the butterfly garden to find more bees. Lately I see bees or frogs lol....I do see more critters but then my shots are not as good :) So here another bee shot
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
1
1
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
629
photos
187
followers
109
following
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
21st July 2022 4:38pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bee
Allison Maltese
ace
Beautiful! The detail is extraordinary.
July 22nd, 2022
