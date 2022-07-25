Sign up
268 / 365
Tiny butterfly on a tiny flower.
I couldn't find the name of this and then someone posted a question on Facebook. This is ( I think) a Cassius blue.
They are so small with Wing Span: 3/4 - 1 3/8 inches (2 - 3.5 cm).but oh so sweet looking.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Esther Rosenberg
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
25th July 2022 4:52pm
blue.
,
cassius
Islandgirl
ace
Oh what lovely detail!
July 26th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Wonderful detail on this tiny guy.
July 26th, 2022
Mark Prince
ace
Lovely image, this is one of the wonders of 365. Esther, I bet two years ago, you wouldn’t spotted this, learned his name and taken such a great shot of him.
July 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
Such a pretty little one!
July 26th, 2022
*lynn
ace
fabulous photo! fav
July 26th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@markp
so true!
July 26th, 2022
