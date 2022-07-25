Previous
Tiny butterfly on a tiny flower. by dutchothotmailcom
268 / 365

Tiny butterfly on a tiny flower.

I couldn't find the name of this and then someone posted a question on Facebook. This is ( I think) a Cassius blue.
They are so small with Wing Span: 3/4 - 1 3/8 inches (2 - 3.5 cm).but oh so sweet looking.
25th July 2022

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Esther Rosenberg
View this month

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Oh what lovely detail!
July 26th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wonderful detail on this tiny guy.
July 26th, 2022  
Mark Prince ace
Lovely image, this is one of the wonders of 365. Esther, I bet two years ago, you wouldn’t spotted this, learned his name and taken such a great shot of him.
July 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
Such a pretty little one!
July 26th, 2022  
*lynn ace
fabulous photo! fav
July 26th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
@markp so true!
July 26th, 2022  
