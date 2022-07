Cattle egret

I walked through my park where I take all my bird shots. Most birds leave and migrate during our summers, so it it much quieter. We still have some locals, as this cute family the cattle egret. The kids were not so pleased of the lunch served today.

In breeding plumage the adult have golden plumes on their head, chest, and back. Juveniles have dark legs and bill ("taken from allaboutbirds.com)