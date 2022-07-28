Sign up
Perfect landing Blue dragonfly!
They usually take the ugliest stick to sit on, not this one, he gave me a color show.
I have to name them by color as I don't know all the names yet.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Views
5
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
28th July 2022 4:13pm
Tags
blue
,
dragonfly.
