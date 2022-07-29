Bottomless goodness.

I wasn't feeling it today.....going back to those same places is making me feel bored. So I decided to dust of the extension rings today to try something a bit different.

Light is definitely an issue when using those rings, although it was mid day and sunny, most of the time light was okay. Then to get it sharp is a bit of more of a challenge too. Not sure of any of you use extensions tubing on the 100mm macro lens...any thoughts?

Anyway, like anything else, practice made it better. It is pretty cool to look a bit closer to those beauties.