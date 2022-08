Bee-ing around my backyard

Watch with my Boy's Formula 1 in the morning ( yay for Max Verstappen) then, watched the English woman win their soccer match ( yay, again, Go Wiegman) After a lazy morning, did home and yard work in afternoon and watched the bees for a while ( yay for my bee capture to post on 365)

It was a fantastic Sunday. ( I am not so yay-ing to get back to work tomorrow tho ....but c'est la vie! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend.