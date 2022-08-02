Sign up
276 / 365
Who are you?
Sorry for my messy hands. I was completing some yard work when I dumbed a large flower pot and all of the sudden a family of at least 20 of the tiniest froggy's jumped out. Lucky me that I put my camera outside to de-fog) .
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
3
3
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
365-2
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
2nd August 2022 2:29pm
frog
frog
KazzaMazoo
Your messy gardening hand only adds to the photo. So cute!
August 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
What a wonderful close up, you must have gotten quite a fright!
August 3rd, 2022
Mona
ace
I too think, that the working hands, only add to that adorable photo. Lovely.
August 3rd, 2022
