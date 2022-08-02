Previous
Who are you? by dutchothotmailcom
Who are you?

Sorry for my messy hands. I was completing some yard work when I dumbed a large flower pot and all of the sudden a family of at least 20 of the tiniest froggy's jumped out. Lucky me that I put my camera outside to de-fog) .
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
KazzaMazoo
Your messy gardening hand only adds to the photo. So cute!
August 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
What a wonderful close up, you must have gotten quite a fright!
August 3rd, 2022  
Mona ace
I too think, that the working hands, only add to that adorable photo. Lovely.
August 3rd, 2022  
