Gator bite.

June 2022: Topic. Shoot one subject for 30 days. While I stuck to my cute Egret family this happened. I have only one album so in June I put this shot in the save file.

Had no time today, so instead of a missed photo, I may as well post an older taken image.



This is George. He lives in this park forever. He is the biggest, oldest and darn smart. He had positioned himself under this tree....while two baby anhingas were "fighting". One fell off and the photo's tells the rest. Circle of life.