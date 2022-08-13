Previous
Stare down with a fly. by dutchothotmailcom
284 / 365

Stare down with a fly.

I mentioned this once before. I thing the fly is the only insect that looks better in macro than when seeing it with bare eyes. Look at those red goggles. :)
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Bill ace
I can't believe it sat there for you to get a macro shot. Great focus on those red eyes.
August 14th, 2022  
