284 / 365
Stare down with a fly.
I mentioned this once before. I thing the fly is the only insect that looks better in macro than when seeing it with bare eyes. Look at those red goggles. :)
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
Tags
fly
Bill
ace
I can't believe it sat there for you to get a macro shot. Great focus on those red eyes.
August 14th, 2022
