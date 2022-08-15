Sign up
286 / 365
Golden girl.
Or boy....still having a hard time seeing the difference.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
Bill
ace
The details you captured in it's wings are amazing.
August 16th, 2022
KWind
ace
Wow... amazing clarity!
August 16th, 2022
Babs
ace
Wow what big eyes he has.
August 16th, 2022
amyK
ace
Looks like a little alien…
August 16th, 2022
