287 / 365
Don't move.
My first response was stepping back. I did not expect a snake. I was looking for butterflies and critters.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
3
0
Esther Rosenberg
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature.
652
photos
184
followers
109
following
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
16th August 2022 2:39pm
Tags
snake.
Cathy
I don’t like being caught off guard… but you turned it into a great photo op!
August 17th, 2022
Annie D
ace
fabulous focus!
August 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh neat capture!
August 17th, 2022
