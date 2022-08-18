Sign up
289 / 365
Gator
He was not going to move, at least when I was there in my limited amount of time I had.
Attend to my kids who are back at school and going back to college. I am going to catch up soon again.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
4
5
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature.
654
photos
182
followers
109
following
79% complete
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
18th August 2022 8:54am
alligator.
Lesley
ace
Ooh wonderful
August 19th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Well, he/she allowed you a wonderful shot! Favourite
August 19th, 2022
George
ace
Fabulous!
August 19th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Wow! A danger to people?? Fabulous reflection
August 19th, 2022
