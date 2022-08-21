Previous
Jacksonville by dutchothotmailcom
290 / 365

Jacksonville

Back from a road trip. Drove Saturday a good 5 hours to Jacksonville to move my kid back into his collage dorm. A little bit of sightseeing Sunday morning before I drove back.
A fun shot for the Sunday record and hello Monday.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Mags ace
Too cool!
August 22nd, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
That is quite the sculpture!
August 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Great shot and memory, always sad when the kids have to leave home again.
August 22nd, 2022  
