295 / 365
Gymnastics.
..... not for this dragonfly. He does this with ease. Me getting down to his level was a bit more challenging.
Shot from yesterday. Lost internet last night. Woke up with still no internet but had to go to work. Glad I am back in action.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
4
5
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
660
photos
180
followers
109
following
80% complete
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
25th August 2022 2:29pm
dragonfly.
Mags
ace
Spectacular capture!
August 27th, 2022
*lynn
ace
Amazing shot! Wow, so different than the usual dragonfly capture.
August 27th, 2022
Milanie
ace
This is so neat - and so sharp!
August 27th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great capture.
August 27th, 2022
