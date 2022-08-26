Previous
Next
Gymnastics. by dutchothotmailcom
295 / 365

Gymnastics.

..... not for this dragonfly. He does this with ease. Me getting down to his level was a bit more challenging.
Shot from yesterday. Lost internet last night. Woke up with still no internet but had to go to work. Glad I am back in action.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Spectacular capture!
August 27th, 2022  
*lynn ace
Amazing shot! Wow, so different than the usual dragonfly capture.
August 27th, 2022  
Milanie ace
This is so neat - and so sharp!
August 27th, 2022  
Rick ace
Great capture.
August 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise