Skipping Skipper by dutchothotmailcom
296 / 365

Skipping Skipper

Sweaty weather today. Feels-like temperature is 98.6°F (37°C) per the weather app. This flower says enough, although new buds and flowers still are present but those are in the background blur :)
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Esther Rosenberg
Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
Esther, this is so very beautiful! I can feel the heat through the color and the shriveled flower. We were up there in the 90s in the "feels like" temperature today in CT as well.
August 28th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Same here in Arkansas - bring on fall - please! Love the processing on the terrific flower and the clarity of the skipper
August 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture. Love the background!
August 28th, 2022  
