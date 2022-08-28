Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
296 / 365
Skipping Skipper
Sweaty weather today. Feels-like temperature is 98.6°F (37°C) per the weather app. This flower says enough, although new buds and flowers still are present but those are in the background blur :)
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
661
photos
181
followers
109
following
81% complete
View this month »
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
28th August 2022 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skipper
Allison Maltese
ace
Esther, this is so very beautiful! I can feel the heat through the color and the shriveled flower. We were up there in the 90s in the "feels like" temperature today in CT as well.
August 28th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Same here in Arkansas - bring on fall - please! Love the processing on the terrific flower and the clarity of the skipper
August 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture. Love the background!
August 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close