299 / 365
Backyard visitor.
Surprised to see a ladybug in my backyard.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
6
3
2
365-2
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
30th August 2022 5:12pm
ladybug
Milanie
ace
Wonderful focusing
August 31st, 2022
Rick
ace
Great shot on this one.
August 31st, 2022
amyK
ace
Nice setting
August 31st, 2022
