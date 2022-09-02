Previous
He looks so proud of himself by dutchothotmailcom
He looks so proud of himself

The lesser amount of birds made the fish apparently reproduce and some got huge!
This Blue heron walked proudly with his catch to the edge of the water to poke and manage his great catch. Couldn't see the gulp as the trees where in the way.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Esther Rosenberg

Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture! He can be proud, his dinner is huge.
September 3rd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Wow
September 3rd, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Amazing!
September 3rd, 2022  
