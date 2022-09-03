Previous
Great blue Heron portrait by dutchothotmailcom
Great blue Heron portrait

Sitting pretty on a path in the woods close to the boardwalk.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 4th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wonderful closeup.
September 4th, 2022  
