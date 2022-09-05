Previous
Next
Osprey in flight by dutchothotmailcom
305 / 365

Osprey in flight

Watched the osprey hanging out on the pole. When I came to close he took off.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
fabulous
September 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
Great timing for this beautiful shot.
September 6th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Splendid shot
September 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise