306 / 365
Dancing queen
Dragonflies; some are impossible to capture and some pose and smile waiting for you to complete all the shots you wanted.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Esther Rosenberg
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
671
photos
183
followers
109
following
365-2
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
4th September 2022 12:50pm
Tags
dragonfly.
