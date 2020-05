Going dutch.

Biking brings back memories as I grew up in a small town “dorp” Wijchen in the Netherlands. The Dutch bike everywhere, rain or shine, and so I taught my kids to bike at a very young age.

We bike frequently , especially now, as South Florida is still in quarantaine times. Today, I took 2 of my kiddos out for a longer bike ride to provide my middle son optimum WiFi and some quiet time for his AP exam at home.