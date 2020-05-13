Previous
I see you! by dutchothotmailcom
I see you!

My goal for today was to work on my posture to get sturdier hands. I am
still very excited exploring macro photography. It’s so cool to see them up close. I look at them and as this dragon fly, it is looking right back at me.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
