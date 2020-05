🎵Don’t stop that music!

Okay, I will be honest. The trumpet sound is loud! But listen to my son, being in his groove, solo, or in his Marching and concert Band, it’s such a strong and beautiful instrument. I am a proud band mom!

My friend Erika Shylaine who is on 365project as well also did a silhouette photo of her boy who happens to be my sons best friend!

Boys! Play loud and March proud! Go Wildcats!