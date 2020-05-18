Previous
Balancing act. by dutchothotmailcom
Balancing act.

Today, I am using a quote from Dr. Seuss. My kids are in Highschool but I still remember his books and love his quotes.

“So be sure when you step, Step with care and great tact. And remember that life's A Great Balancing Act. And will you succeed? Yes! You will, indeed!” - Dr. Seuss.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a person that always likes to be on the "go". I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and...
