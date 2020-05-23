Protect me.

Mama owl protecting her 4 owlets and we need to protect them from extinction.



10 minute walk from my house is a large field with multiple 🦉 owls nests. This is the first year that we see 4 owlets in this nest. I have been watching them growing up. I run this loop few times a week and see the same adult and kids come up, check them out and continue their walk. We keep our distance and enjoy our animals that live in the wild.



The Florida burrowing owl is classified as State Threatened by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. ... Burrowing owls, eggs, and young are also protected by the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.



