Serious!

I went today to a different nature park. We had so much rain in the past few days that most trails were closes. The water level had risen and floated areas. I had to stay on the elevated broad walk. Got a few good scares when sudden wild animals ran away from under the broad walk. They were too quick to capture and got me by surprise. Maybe next time. I spend some time watching this Yellow-crowned Night Heron. He seriously kept an eye on me while walking elegant through the woods.