Wave of colors
28 / 365

Wave of colors

In my mind I already had picked another kind of flower for today’s shot. It was till I got home and saw this photo on
my computer screen that I changed my mind. Unreal those colors.
Name: albizia niopoides flower
2nd June 2020

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Photo Details

