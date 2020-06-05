Sign up
Dinner for two
I was certainly not invited . These two never separated and made me move as they got too close to me to get a clear picture.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
5th June 2020 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Judith Johnson
This is great and they're completely in unison!
June 5th, 2020
bep
Nice capture!
June 5th, 2020
Erika Shylaine
ace
Love it!
June 5th, 2020
