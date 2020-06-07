Previous
Purple flowers
Purple flowers

So happy to be able to walk in the park and soaking up natures beauty. These flowering plants/ trees are so attractive. I am trying to find the name of this flower. Would like them in my own yard :-)
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Milanie ace
What a beautiful color they are. They look great against that blurred green background.
June 8th, 2020  
