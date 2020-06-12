Sign up
38 / 365
Company
My son and I took a little break during our bike ride and shared with the Limpkin ( bird) and Iguana the nice view over the canal.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
12th June 2020 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kim
ace
Wow! Great timing!
June 12th, 2020
