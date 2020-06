Gotcha!

Macro shot. I have many squirrels coming to my yard. I feed them their own food and they eat the bird food. They are so darn cute. I wasn’t planning on photographing them as I was going around with my macro lens in my yard. This one saw me and left quick, but he turned around and came back for more food. I was still standing around. It is my first and will probably the last capture of a squirrel with my macro lens.. but then you never know ;-).