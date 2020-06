Prissy missy spa

My friend opened her own business just prior to the mandatory closings. Slowly she has started up again. I was so lucky to try out my camera indoors and take some action shots of these cuties. Little bit different then the bugs I have been chasing 🤣 lol.

I really start to like photography but I am ready to get back to my own profession. If just South Florida gets this COVID-19 under controle.