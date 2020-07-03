Not sharing , NOT sharing.

Well, got to be honest. I am not sure if that’s the case. It thought he choked on that yellow berry. I was standing with my macro lens when he flew to the bush, grabbed a berry and swallowed it whole. My first thought was, omg that’s cool.

My second thought; that would have been a nice pic and here I am standing frozen, and also with the wrong lens. When he decided for the second berry I took a shot anyway with my macro lenses, surprised how it came out, except my timing was just too late to see the berry in his beak. Next time... if he ever will get that close to me again, I doubt it.. but then you never know......