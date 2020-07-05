Previous
White peacock butterfly by dutchothotmailcom
61 / 365

White peacock butterfly

Weather has been strange today. Thunder, rain, sunshine. Went out for a walk between the rains. I like to walk around the field, getting wet feet and don’t care. I did not seeing one person but did see lots of peacock butterflies this afternoon.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
