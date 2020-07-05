Sign up
Previous
Next
61 / 365
White peacock butterfly
Weather has been strange today. Thunder, rain, sunshine. Went out for a walk between the rains. I like to walk around the field, getting wet feet and don’t care. I did not seeing one person but did see lots of peacock butterflies this afternoon.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
5th July 2020 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
