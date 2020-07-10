Previous
Cassius Blue by dutchothotmailcom
Cassius Blue

This beautiful small butterfly has only a wingspan of 20-35mm. Tiny yet so beautiful. The yellow color in its eyes and the blue dots in her wings just makes me melt :-).
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Ingrid
De blauwe stippen zijn inderdaad prachtig. Ik vind het rafelige einde van zijn veugels ook heel mooi.
July 11th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
super fav
July 11th, 2020  
Monica
Brilliant macro - fav
July 11th, 2020  
KV ace
Great everything... composition, detail in whites, lighting pose, color... fav!!!
July 11th, 2020  
