66 / 365
Cassius Blue
This beautiful small butterfly has only a wingspan of 20-35mm. Tiny yet so beautiful. The yellow color in its eyes and the blue dots in her wings just makes me melt :-).
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
4
3
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
66
photos
59
followers
73
following
View this month »
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th July 2020 1:03pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
butterfly
Ingrid
De blauwe stippen zijn inderdaad prachtig. Ik vind het rafelige einde van zijn veugels ook heel mooi.
July 11th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
super fav
July 11th, 2020
Monica
Brilliant macro - fav
July 11th, 2020
KV
ace
Great everything... composition, detail in whites, lighting pose, color... fav!!!
July 11th, 2020
365 Project
