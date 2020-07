Tropical orb weaver spider

It was an on-off rainy day. I didn’t adventure further than my backyard and found a new creature I had not yet seen in my yard. I took a few shots in the drizzling rain. Ofcourse he left once it got dry. I assume he will be back to complete the web, it’s already has a beautiful design but he left an opening just where I took that shot. Or maybe it it an escape window. Not sure, will find out more tomorrow.