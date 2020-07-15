Sign up
Previous
Next
71 / 365
Pearls on bristle grass
So many levels and sizes of drops. Not sure if this is Morning dew, or from the rain last night. It was so beautiful glittering in the sun.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
15th July 2020 8:52am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! I love this! Pinning, too!
July 15th, 2020
bep
Prachtige pareltjes. Fav!
July 15th, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
Wow! That’s an amazing capture. Just beautiful. Fav.
July 15th, 2020
Monica
Beautiful!
July 15th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
Dang, that's gorgeous! :)
July 15th, 2020
