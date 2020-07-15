Previous
Pearls on bristle grass by dutchothotmailcom
71 / 365

Pearls on bristle grass

So many levels and sizes of drops. Not sure if this is Morning dew, or from the rain last night. It was so beautiful glittering in the sun.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! I love this! Pinning, too!
July 15th, 2020  
bep
Prachtige pareltjes. Fav!
July 15th, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
Wow! That’s an amazing capture. Just beautiful. Fav.
July 15th, 2020  
Monica
Beautiful!
July 15th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
Dang, that's gorgeous! :)
July 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
