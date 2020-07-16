Previous
Chillin on a hot day. by dutchothotmailcom
Chillin on a hot day.

This little guy is sitting at the pointed beginning of the leave where the water as dripped into a small puddle. He was so comfortable positioned and relaxed. What a great spot to hang.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! I love frogs! It's a beaut! Pinning cause you said I could.
July 16th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
@marlboromaam, I was thinking about you, I remember you like frogs :-). Yes you can pin my photos. Have been looking at you site, love watching all the amazing photographers. Thank you 😊
July 16th, 2020  
