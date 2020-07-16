Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
72 / 365
Chillin on a hot day.
This little guy is sitting at the pointed beginning of the leave where the water as dripped into a small puddle. He was so comfortable positioned and relaxed. What a great spot to hang.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
72
photos
70
followers
78
following
19% complete
View this month »
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
16th July 2020 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frogs
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! I love frogs! It's a beaut! Pinning cause you said I could.
July 16th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@marlboromaam
, I was thinking about you, I remember you like frogs :-). Yes you can pin my photos. Have been looking at you site, love watching all the amazing photographers. Thank you 😊
July 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close