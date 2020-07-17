Sign up
Ladybug’s smile
This shot is too close to be cute... Since doing macro ( now 4 months) I am amazed how beautiful insect are. Most insects look better and very cute up close. I leaned something today. Ladybugs are cute ... but not up close.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
17th July 2020 9:27am
Tags
ladybugs
